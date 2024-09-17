Russian army drops explosives from a drone on Kherson: one wounded

In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on the Dniprovsky district, injuring a 45-year-old woman, the Kherson RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The woman reportedly sustained blast injuries and contusion. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.

In Kherson region 4 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night, two people were killed, including a child, due to Russian attacks