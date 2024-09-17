Russian army drops explosives from a drone on Kherson: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone. The attack injured a 45-year-old woman who was in a store, sustaining blast trauma and contusion.
In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on the Dniprovsky district, injuring a 45-year-old woman, the Kherson RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Russians attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with a UAV. A 45-year-old woman who was in a store was injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop
The woman reportedly sustained blast injuries and contusion. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.
