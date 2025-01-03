Russian army attacked Kherson with a drone in the morning: the victim is in hospital

Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone in the morning, there is a victim. This is reported by Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

Details

The attack took place around 10:00.

As a result of the explosive drop, a 59-year-old man received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The man is in hospital.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, Antonivka, Daryivka, Prydniprovske, Naddnipryanske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Rozlyv, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Veletynske, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Poniativka came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day, Novodmitrivka, Novotyaginka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tyahyinka, Olgivka, Novoberislav, Novooleksandrivka, Lvov, Mykilske, Mykhaylivka, Monastyrske, Burgunka, Novoraysk, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Krasny Mayak, Zmiivka, Sablukivka, Virivka, Zamozhne, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

Russians targeted, in particular, social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements

In particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 5 private houses were damaged. The occupants also damaged a cell tower, a vehicle fleet, a bus and a private car.

According to Prokudin, 10 people were injured in the last day as a result of Russian attacks.