Russian army attacked Kherson with a drone in the morning: the victim is in hospital

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 75550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155538 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131679 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139002 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176191 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111629 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167982 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104635 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135887 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135202 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 65955 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104135 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106334 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176176 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167971 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195517 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184615 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135202 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135887 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144452 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135984 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153053 views
Russian army attacked Kherson with a drone in the morning: the victim is in hospital

Russian army attacked Kherson with a drone in the morning: the victim is in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22246 views

As a result of a drone attack in Kherson, a 59-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a leg injury. Over the past day, Russians shelled 38 localities in the region, injuring 10 people.

Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone in the morning, there is a victim. This is reported by Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

Details 

The attack took place around 10:00.

As a result of the explosive drop, a 59-year-old man received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The man is in hospital.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, Antonivka, Daryivka, Prydniprovske, Naddnipryanske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Rozlyv, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Veletynske, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Poniativka came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day, Novodmitrivka, Novotyaginka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tyahyinka, Olgivka, Novoberislav, Novooleksandrivka, Lvov, Mykilske, Mykhaylivka, Monastyrske, Burgunka, Novoraysk, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Krasny Mayak, Zmiivka, Sablukivka, Virivka, Zamozhne, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

Russians targeted, in particular, social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements

In particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 5 private houses were damaged. The occupants also damaged a cell tower, a vehicle fleet, a bus and a private car.

According to Prokudin, 10 people were injured in the last day as a result of Russian attacks.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
khersonKherson

