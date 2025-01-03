Russian army attacked Kherson with a drone in the morning: the victim is in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a drone attack in Kherson, a 59-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a leg injury. Over the past day, Russians shelled 38 localities in the region, injuring 10 people.
Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone in the morning, there is a victim. This is reported by Kherson RMA, according to UNN.
Details
The attack took place around 10:00.
As a result of the explosive drop, a 59-year-old man received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The man is in hospital.
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, Antonivka, Daryivka, Prydniprovske, Naddnipryanske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Rozlyv, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Veletynske, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Poniativka came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day, Novodmitrivka, Novotyaginka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tyahyinka, Olgivka, Novoberislav, Novooleksandrivka, Lvov, Mykilske, Mykhaylivka, Monastyrske, Burgunka, Novoraysk, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Krasny Mayak, Zmiivka, Sablukivka, Virivka, Zamozhne, Vesele and the city of Kherson.
Russians targeted, in particular, social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements
In particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 5 private houses were damaged. The occupants also damaged a cell tower, a vehicle fleet, a bus and a private car.
According to Prokudin, 10 people were injured in the last day as a result of Russian attacks.