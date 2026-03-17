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Kyiv • UNN

 • 2304 views

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned the oil spill caused by the Russian attack on the Novodnistrovsk HPP. The river pollution threatens the water supply for 80% of the country's population.

Russian Ambassador to Moldova Handed Protest Note and Bottle of Dirty Dniester Water
Photo: www.facebook.com/mfa.gov.md

The Russian ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Ozerov, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, where he was handed a note of protest and a bottle of polluted water from the Dniester. This was reported by UNN with reference to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The diplomat of the aggressor country was handed a note of protest, which strongly condemned the oil spill into the Dniester River, which poses serious risks to the environment and water supply security of the Republic of Moldova. This happened after the Russian attack on the Novodnistrovsk hydropower complex in Ukraine on March 7, 2026.

The Dniester River provides water to approximately 80% of the country's population and 98% of Chisinau. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that such actions, which have a significant cross-border impact, pose a threat to the environment, water supply security, and the health of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and are unacceptable.

- the statement said.

Recall

After the Russian missile and drone attack on Chernivtsi region on March 7, the Dniester was polluted with oil products. The environmental incident went beyond the region and threatens not only Ukraine but also neighboring Moldova.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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