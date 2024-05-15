Russian air force drops munition on village in Voronezh region - Rossmedia

A Russian plane dropped an aircraft munition on a settlement in the Voronezh region of Russia, the munition exploded, there were no casualties, the Russian TV channel ASTRA reported, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

"An unidentified aerial munition fell from a Russian aircraft on the village of Awakening in the Voronezh region on the evening of May 14," ASTRA sources said.

"The munition exploded, on the spot formed a crater about a meter deep. There are no casualties," - stated in the message.

On May 12, the Telegram channel reported that the Russian Armed Forces dropped two bombs on the Belgorod region of Russia. Earlier it was reported that the Russian air force dropped five bombs on Belgorod region on May 10-11. On May 4, a Russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on Belgorod, as a result of which 7 people were injured, 31 households and 10 cars were damaged. The Russian authorities concealed the cause of this incident.

Thus, the Russian Vks rf has dropped at least 35 FABs and one unidentified munition on Russian and occupied Ukrainian regions over the past 3 months, the Telegram channel points out.

Russian aviation continues to bomb Belgorod region: On May 13, two more FAB-500s were dropped "abnormally"