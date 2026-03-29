Russia threatened South Korea with a "response" if it transfers weapons to Ukraine

Photo: Yonhap

Russia has threatened South Korea with "retaliatory measures" if Seoul dares to transfer lethal weapons to Ukraine. The corresponding statement was made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in an interview with the Russian agency TASS, UNN writes.

Details

Moscow stated that it has repeatedly conveyed its position to the South Korean side regarding the "unacceptability" of any direct or indirect arms supplies to Kyiv.

According to Rudenko, if South Korea still joins the transfer of lethal weapons to Ukraine, it could seriously damage relations between the two countries.

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The Russian diplomat stated that in such a case, Moscow would be forced to resort to "appropriate measures," although he did not specify what kind of steps he was referring to.

The reason was the PURL initiative

The Russian side's statement mentions the American PURL initiative – a list of Ukraine's priority defense needs, within which allies can participate in the supply of critical weapons.

It is the possible accession of South Korea to this scheme that causes a nervous reaction from the Kremlin.

South Korea is not officially providing lethal weapons yet

Currently, Seoul officially limits itself to humanitarian and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. However, this is not the first time Russia has publicly warned South Korea about the consequences if this policy changes.

South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weapons

Similar statements from Moscow have been heard before – particularly after reports that Seoul was allegedly exploring options for deeper involvement in supporting Ukraine.

In addition to South Korea, in the same interview, Rudenko also voiced threats against Japan. He stated that Russia would apply "adequate countermeasures" if Tokyo, in Moscow's opinion, created a threat to Russian borders in the Far East.

Thus, the Kremlin continues to escalate its rhetoric of pressure on Asian allies of the West who may increase military support for Ukraine.

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