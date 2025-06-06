Russia "responded" to the destroyed aircraft with an attack on civilians: Sybiha pointed out that putting Ukraine and Russia on equal footing is unacceptable

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on civilians after its threats of "retaliation" for its destroyed aircraft, pointing out the difference between Ukraine and the Russian Federation and calling for tough sanctions against the aggressor state, writes UNN.

Details

"Overnight, Russia "responded" to its destroyed aircraft… by attacking civilians in Ukraine," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. "Kyiv, Lutsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk, and others. Multi-storey buildings hit. Energy infrastructure damaged. There are killed and wounded people throughout the country. The difference between Ukraine and Russia is that Ukraine hits legitimate military targets—such as aircraft equipped to bomb our children. Russia targets residential areas, civilians, and critical infrastructure," Sybiha said.

Putting Ukraine and Russia on equal footing is unacceptable. Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine defends itself. Ukraine's strikes are self-defense, whereas Russia's are acts of aggression and terror. Russia’s overnight attack on civilians once again demonstrates that the international pressure on Moscow must be increased as soon as possible - Sybiha wrote.

"Russia’s only argument is terror. Our response should be strong sanctions, which can increase the cost of war for the aggressor, and new decisions strengthening Ukraine’s defense," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

Addition

On the eve of the large-scale combined attack by the Russian Federation at night, US President Donald Trump assured that he would be "very, very tough" if it becomes clear that the war will not end soon. This is how the American leader responded to the question of whether he will impose more sanctions against Russia. Trump continued his thought on sanctions and noted that "frankly, it could be against both countries, it takes two to tango".