Russia may lose two more «Rassvet-3» satellites due to problems with a Starlink analogue

The Russian satellite constellation "Rassvet-3" has encountered new problems — two spacecraft from the second batch may deorbit and burn up in the atmosphere. This is reported by Defence Express, which analyzed data from monitoring services, writes UNN.

Details

These are the satellites with NORAD numbers 100083 and 100089, which have not activated their engines for orbital corrections even once since their launch on July 19. Their current average altitude is about 290 km, while the lowest point of their orbit is approximately 277 km and is gradually decreasing.

The first "Rassvet-3" satellite has already deorbited and burned up in the atmosphere on June 6. At the same time, even the functioning spacecraft in the constellation have not yet reached the planned altitude of 800 km — most of the satellites from the first batch are at an altitude of approximately 500–550 km.

Russia’s Starlink analogue has provided regular satellite coverage over Ukraine

Another problem for Russia could be the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the Progress Rocket and Space Center in Samara on August 15. The facility produces Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicles, which are used to launch Rassvet-3 satellites.

Russia planned to deploy a constellation of approximately 300 Rassvet-3 satellites by the end of 2027. Problems with the spacecraft already launched and possible disruptions in the production of launch vehicles could complicate the implementation of this plan.

Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program