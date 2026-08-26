Russia may lose two more «Rassvet-3» satellites due to problems with a Starlink analogue

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
08:46 PM • 16003 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
August 25, 06:20 PM • 32578 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diploma
August 25, 05:20 PM • 25448 views
The CIA director may have come to Moscow due to the threat of Russia escalating against NATO — journalistVideo
August 25, 04:36 PM • 18485 views
In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24Photo
August 25, 03:05 PM • 21835 views
Mindich gave Mudra cash to post bail for Halushchenko — prosecutor
August 25, 12:05 PM • 29383 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed
Exclusive
August 25, 11:07 AM • 26731 views
In the "Forrest Gump" case, bail for Mudra and Mykytas has still not been paid — HACC
Exclusive
August 25, 09:51 AM • 25702 views
The CEO of Fire Point’s subsidiary spoke about the technology for producing rocket engines at a plant in DenmarkPhoto
Exclusive
August 25, 09:25 AM • 24986 views
You invested money in a brand, but you could lose it: a lawyer warned about the main pitfall for businesses
August 25, 08:33 AM • 21906 views
Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
68%
750mm
Popular news
Not only Moscow: the US asked Ukraine not to strike St. Petersburg and Russia’s northern regions in the coming days — media reportsVideoAugust 25, 04:29 PM • 5536 views
A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 departed Moscow’s “Vnukovo” for RigaAugust 25, 04:48 PM • 4090 views
Iran and Oman have proposed an interim agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, officials sayAugust 25, 05:10 PM • 3682 views
A plane belonging to the "Russia" special flight detachment departed from "Vnukovo" following a U.S. Air Force aircraft, Russian media reportAugust 25, 05:52 PM • 8266 views
An explosion occurred in a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region: authorities reported a "war crime" and the evacuation of residentsAugust 25, 07:11 PM • 11375 views
Publications
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 32579 views
How to make tomato juice at home without a juicerAugust 25, 03:14 PM • 39268 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenonAugust 25, 02:06 PM • 28988 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideoAugust 25, 01:15 PM • 30675 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 42503 views
Actual people
John Ratcliffe
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Mudra
Volodymyr Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhoto01:06 AM • 364 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her death11:05 PM • 2346 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 57067 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 57490 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 97144 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
SpaceX Starship

Russia may lose two more «Rassvet-3» satellites due to problems with a Starlink analogue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Two Russian «Rassvet-3» satellites are descending in orbit without engine correction. Their loss will complicate the plan to deploy the constellation.

Russia may lose two more «Rassvet-3» satellites due to problems with a Starlink analogue

The Russian satellite constellation "Rassvet-3" has encountered new problems — two spacecraft from the second batch may deorbit and burn up in the atmosphere. This is reported by Defence Express, which analyzed data from monitoring services, writes UNN.

Details

These are the satellites with NORAD numbers 100083 and 100089, which have not activated their engines for orbital corrections even once since their launch on July 19. Their current average altitude is about 290 km, while the lowest point of their orbit is approximately 277 km and is gradually decreasing.

The first "Rassvet-3" satellite has already deorbited and burned up in the atmosphere on June 6. At the same time, even the functioning spacecraft in the constellation have not yet reached the planned altitude of 800 km — most of the satellites from the first batch are at an altitude of approximately 500–550 km.

Russia’s Starlink analogue has provided regular satellite coverage over Ukraine06.08.26, 04:38 • 22875 views

Another problem for Russia could be the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the Progress Rocket and Space Center in Samara on August 15. The facility produces Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicles, which are used to launch Rassvet-3 satellites.

Russia planned to deploy a constellation of approximately 300 Rassvet-3 satellites by the end of 2027. Problems with the spacecraft already launched and possible disruptions in the production of launch vehicles could complicate the implementation of this plan.

Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program 15.08.26, 17:03 • 122954 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
Armed Forces of Ukraine