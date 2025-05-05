$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18791 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46765 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59154 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118693 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160461 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182368 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105038 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99372 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101049 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67267 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Russia is "poisoning" AI language models with fakes about Ukraine: a new disinformation tactic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2576 views

Russians are actively using AI to spread disinformation, "feeding" language models with fakes about Ukraine. AI is also used for psychological pressure on society.

Russia is "poisoning" AI language models with fakes about Ukraine: a new disinformation tactic

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, noted the main trends in the use of AI over the past month. This was reported by the CCD in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians have intensified the "poisoning" methodology of large language models on the information front. They massively generate fake websites, news portals, as well as pseudo-analytics, which are then systematically "fed" to algorithms through SEO optimization. The goal of such actions is that ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or other bots inadvertently reproduce Kremlin messages about "Nazi Ukraine", "American biological weapons", "Donbas occupied by Ukraine", etc. in their responses. This is a new level of disinformation - not through trolls, but through the models themselves.

Artificial intelligence is also massively used in cognitive warfare: millions of posts are analyzed to build emotional maps of audiences.

Algorithms identify where there is anxiety, disappointment, fatigue in society, and fake messages are launched there. This is no longer just propaganda - it is pinpoint psychological pressure, amplified by neural networks

 — said Andriy Kovalenko.

Russians are spreading fakes on the anniversary of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014 - CCD02.05.25, 13:18 • 3807 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

