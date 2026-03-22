Russia intensifies troop transfers to northern Donetsk region - Andryushchenko

In the north of Donetsk Oblast, an intensification of Russian military movements has been recorded. The main focus is on the transfer of personnel and equipment, as well as preparation for further reinforcement. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

According to preliminary data, the north of Donetsk Oblast is currently identified as a priority direction. Forces are being transferred there both from the Zaporizhzhia directions and from the Taganrog side - from training camps. In addition, daily movements of convoys are recorded - up to 30 vehicles at a time. These are mostly manpower and light transport, including "bukhankas" (UAZ-452 vans). Little armored vehicles are noted.

Zaporizhzhia sections are in a state of movement for rotations. The only thing is a large supply of missiles for air defense systems on Wednesday-Thursday. So hastily that they were transported in the middle of the day in organized convoys of trucks - 6 vehicles per convoy. This has not been recorded for a long time. - the post says.

It is separately noted that activity has been recorded at repair bases. If tanks were moved there before, now it is mostly light transport.

In general, movements are transitioning to a reinforcement schedule. Next week, we expect an increase in convoys due to the emptying of training camps. - Petro Andryushchenko emphasizes.

Recall

Russian troops have likely launched their 2026 spring-summer offensive on Ukraine's "fortress belt" - Ukraine's main defensive line in Donetsk Oblast.