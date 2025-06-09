$41.400.07
Russia has not yet responded to the Ukrainian memorandum on a ceasefire - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Russia has not responded to Ukraine's memorandum on a truce, instead issuing unacceptable ultimatums. Kyiv calls for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through the 18th package of EU sanctions.

Russia has not yet responded to the Ukrainian memorandum on a ceasefire - Sybiha

The Russians still have not responded to the Ukrainian memorandum on the ceasefire, which Ukraine handed over during the meeting in Istanbul. Instead, they threw a list of ultimatums on the table that are unsuitable for diplomacy. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a briefing with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

It is important to clearly understand and realize, especially in several capitals, that Ukraine is not losing, and Russia is not winning. Ukraine wants peace like no other in the world, only Russia is blocking the peace process. The Russians still have not responded to our constructive proposals, which we submitted directly before the meeting in Istanbul. Instead, they threw a list of ultimatums on the table in Istanbul that are unsuitable for diplomacy. This once again demonstrates that it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia and all those who help it wage this war.

- said Sybiha.

He noted that Ukraine insists on the 18th package of sanctions from the EU, which should be not just strong, but destructive, and also inflict a devastating blow on the energy sector, the shadow fleet, the banking sector, and sanction evasion schemes.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation provided the Russian side with a memorandum with the terms of the ceasefire. Russia refused to provide its document, stating that it would publish the requirements during the meeting.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
