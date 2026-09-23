In the second ten-day period of September, Russia exported 347,000 tonnes of wheat, compared with 1.3 million tonnes during the same period last year. Shipments fell sharply amid Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea port infrastructure and vessels, ASTRA reports, citing data from the Russian Grain Union, writes UNN.

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Total exports of major grain types during this period fell from nearly 1.6 million to 381,000 tonnes. Barley shipments decreased 9.9-fold, to 21,900 tonnes, while corn shipments fell 3.3-fold, to 11,800 tonnes.

Olena Tyurina, director of the analytical department of the Russian Grain Union, forecasts that Russia will export no more than 1 million tonnes of wheat in September as a whole. For comparison, the figure stood at 5.7 million tonnes in September last year.

Exports through Novorossiysk collapsed nearly tenfold

Shipments through Black Sea ports declined particularly sharply. A total of 72,500 tonnes of grain was handled through Novorossiysk—9.6 times less than last year—while Tuapse handled 6,100 tonnes, 9.3 times less.

Of the five tankers targeted by the U.S. military, three are linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, V lasiuk says

The number of countries buying Russian wheat fell from 29 to 8. Supplies to Egypt decreased 3.6-fold, to 81,000 tonnes, while Turkey purchased only 6,100 tonnes, compared with more than 200,000 tonnes a year earlier.

The Russian Grain Union notes that countries reducing purchases of Russian and Ukrainian wheat are beginning to seek alternative suppliers—from Europe to Australia.

At the same time, the price of wheat for Russian producers fell to $105.7 per tonne, compared with $129 in September 2025. According to Tyurina, September prices this low have not been recorded in Russia over the past eight years.

Why is the blockade of the Black Sea being compared to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, and what threat does this pose to the world?