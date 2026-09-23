Russia has nearly quadrupled its reduction in wheat exports amid Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea port infrastructure

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
09:30 PM • 2088 views
Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Burnham and warned of Russia preparing a new massive attackVideo
08:51 PM • 5516 views
Witkoff and Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation and European representatives to discuss de-escalation with the Russian Federation
08:27 PM • 6810 views
Saudi Arabia restarted the 7-million-barrel-per-day oil pipeline after drone attacks
07:25 PM • 10786 views
Trump agrees to grant licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
05:19 PM • 18292 views
Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino became the director of Apple’s new advertising campaign for the iPhone 18 ProVideo
September 22, 02:58 PM • 23959 views
The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media
Exclusive
September 22, 01:02 PM • 26081 views
This rain is here to stay — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast and warned of cool nights
September 22, 12:20 PM • 38981 views
How to use a seized account during martial law
September 22, 11:11 AM • 26128 views
Ukraine has secured $841 million from the World Bank for pension payments
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 45627 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
91%
749mm
Popular news
Sybiha made a statement regarding Magyar's remarks, mentioning "Orbanism" - Budapest responded with a comparison to rural footballSeptember 22, 12:05 PM • 18258 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is MissingSeptember 22, 01:06 PM • 28274 views
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der LeyenSeptember 22, 01:46 PM • 22380 views
The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdoseVideoSeptember 22, 02:01 PM • 14919 views
Kyiv under attack by Russian drones: one person injured and fuel tanks hitSeptember 22, 03:24 PM • 8168 views
Publications
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der LeyenSeptember 22, 01:46 PM • 22511 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is MissingSeptember 22, 01:06 PM • 28392 views
How to use a seized account during martial lawSeptember 22, 12:20 PM • 38981 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 45627 views
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 41251 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Iran
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from09:05 PM • 2268 views
The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdoseVideoSeptember 22, 02:01 PM • 15075 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 35182 views
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideoSeptember 22, 06:39 AM • 40736 views
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 30965 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Bild
Social network

Russia has nearly quadrupled its reduction in wheat exports amid Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea port infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Russia cut September wheat exports to 347,000 tonnes, compared with 1.3 million tonnes last year. Shipments through Novorossiysk fell 9.6-fold.

Russia has nearly quadrupled its reduction in wheat exports amid Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea port infrastructure

In the second ten-day period of September, Russia exported 347,000 tonnes of wheat, compared with 1.3 million tonnes during the same period last year. Shipments fell sharply amid Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea port infrastructure and vessels, ASTRA reports, citing data from the Russian Grain Union, writes UNN.

Details

Total exports of major grain types during this period fell from nearly 1.6 million to 381,000 tonnes. Barley shipments decreased 9.9-fold, to 21,900 tonnes, while corn shipments fell 3.3-fold, to 11,800 tonnes.

Olena Tyurina, director of the analytical department of the Russian Grain Union, forecasts that Russia will export no more than 1 million tonnes of wheat in September as a whole. For comparison, the figure stood at 5.7 million tonnes in September last year.

Exports through Novorossiysk collapsed nearly tenfold

Shipments through Black Sea ports declined particularly sharply. A total of 72,500 tonnes of grain was handled through Novorossiysk—9.6 times less than last year—while Tuapse handled 6,100 tonnes, 9.3 times less.

Of the five tankers targeted by the U.S. military, three are linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, V lasiuk says10.09.26, 13:37 • 7324 views

The number of countries buying Russian wheat fell from 29 to 8. Supplies to Egypt decreased 3.6-fold, to 81,000 tonnes, while Turkey purchased only 6,100 tonnes, compared with more than 200,000 tonnes a year earlier.

The Russian Grain Union notes that countries reducing purchases of Russian and Ukrainian wheat are beginning to seek alternative suppliers—from Europe to Australia.

At the same time, the price of wheat for Russian producers fell to $105.7 per tonne, compared with $129 in September 2025. According to Tyurina, September prices this low have not been recorded in Russia over the past eight years.

Why is the blockade of the Black Sea being compared to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, and what threat does this pose to the world?21.09.26, 06:35 • 31398 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news
War in Ukraine
Australia
Europe
Turkey
Egypt
Ukraine