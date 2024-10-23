Russia has failed to “export” its neo-imperialist views, the world majority is on Ukraine's side: MFA on the BRICS Summit Declaration
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Russia failed to impose its position on the war in Ukraine at the BRICS summit. The summit declaration demonstrated the lack of a unified position of the BRICS on Russian aggression.
The BRICS summit, which Russia planned to use to split the world, has once again shown that the world majority remains on the side of Ukraine in its desire to guarantee the establishment of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace. This is how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the final declaration of the BRICS summit, UNN reports.
The MFA of Ukraine drew attention to paragraph 36 of the final declaration of the BRICS summit in Kazan dedicated to Ukraine, in which its participants merely recalled their national positions on the situation in Ukraine, their commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, as well as to peaceful settlement and diplomacy.
We believe that this text actually shows that Russia has failed to "export" to the BRICS summit participants its neo-imperialist views on changing the world order and global security architecture through aggression against Ukraine. Moscow's attempts to impose the idea of an allegedly alternative position of the so-called "Global South" on Russian aggression against Ukraine have failed once again
The Foreign Ministry adds that the declaration demonstrated that the BRICS as an association does not have a single position on Russian aggression against Ukraine. We are convinced that this is due to the support of the vast majority of these countries for the goals and principles of the UN Charter, as also stated in the statement. Such support is incompatible with support for aggression or changing borders by force, and therefore incompatible with support for Russia and its aggressive war against Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that the only way to achieve this is through the Peace Formula. We call on all countries that stand on the side of international law, not the law of force, to join its implementation.
