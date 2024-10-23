$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25807 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 124180 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 178679 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112139 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347750 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175335 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146103 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196490 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125358 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108311 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 12486 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 10260 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 8020 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 7312 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 10054 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 5178 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 25807 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90601 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 124181 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23531 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26114 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39934 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48362 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136865 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia has failed to “export” its neo-imperialist views, the world majority is on Ukraine's side: MFA on the BRICS Summit Declaration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20055 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Russia failed to impose its position on the war in Ukraine at the BRICS summit. The summit declaration demonstrated the lack of a unified position of the BRICS on Russian aggression.

Russia has failed to “export” its neo-imperialist views, the world majority is on Ukraine's side: MFA on the BRICS Summit Declaration

The BRICS summit, which Russia planned to use to split the world, has once again shown that the world majority remains on the side of Ukraine in its desire to guarantee the establishment of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace. This is how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the final declaration of the BRICS summit, UNN reports.

Details

The MFA of Ukraine drew attention to paragraph 36 of the final declaration of the BRICS summit in Kazan dedicated to Ukraine, in which its participants merely recalled their national positions on the situation in Ukraine, their commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, as well as to peaceful settlement and diplomacy.

We believe that this text actually shows that Russia has failed to "export" to the BRICS summit participants its neo-imperialist views on changing the world order and global security architecture through aggression against Ukraine. Moscow's attempts to impose the idea of an allegedly alternative position of the so-called "Global South" on Russian aggression against Ukraine have failed once again 

- the Ukrainian diplomatic mission noted.

The Foreign Ministry adds that the declaration demonstrated that the BRICS as an association does not have a single position on Russian aggression against Ukraine. We are convinced that this is due to the support of the vast majority of these countries for the goals and principles of the UN Charter, as also stated in the statement. Such support is incompatible with support for aggression or changing borders by force, and therefore incompatible with support for Russia and its aggressive war against Ukraine. 

The BRICS summit, which Russia planned to use to divide the world, has once again demonstrated that the world majority stands with Ukraine in its quest to guarantee a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace based on respect for international law and the UN Charter, including the principle of territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders

- the statement reads.

Add

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that the only way to achieve this is through the Peace Formula. We call on all countries that stand on the side of international law, not the law of force, to join its implementation.

The participants of the BRICS summit adopted a final declaration: whether there is any mention of the war in Ukraine and what23.10.24, 16:50 • 19360 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine
