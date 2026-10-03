Russia announced the death of Anatoly Kashpirovsky, who "treated" people through television

Russia reported the death of Anatoly Kashpirovsky, a psychotherapist who became famous in the late 1980s thanks to the so-called televised psychotherapy sessions. Russian media and Telegram channels reported this on October 3, writes UNN.

Details

"Anatoly Kashpirovsky has died. He was 87 years old," Russian media outlets reported.

The cause of death, it was reported, is being clarified.

Last October, Russian media reported that Anatoly Kashpirovsky had been hospitalized at clinics in the capital of the Russian Federation due to an exacerbation of cancer. At the clinic, he was to undergo a course of radiation therapy.

What is known about Kashpirovsky

Anatoly Kashpirovsky was a Soviet psychotherapist. He was born on August 11, 1939, in the village of Stavnytsia, Letychiv district, Khmelnytskyi region, Ukraine. He gained widespread popularity in the late 1980s thanks to television programs during which he allegedly conducted "healing" sessions for viewers. He rose to prominence in 1988, when he conducted a remote treatment session for a woman. In 1993, he was elected as a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation of the first convocation from the "LDPR."

According to Russian media, Kashpirovsky's method consisted of a person, while under hypnosis, allegedly studying the capabilities of their body and treating themselves independently. In 2024, the Russian Academy of Sciences called Kashpirovsky's methods "absolute pseudoscience."