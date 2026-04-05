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Russia handed over data on Israel's energy system to Iran - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5582 views

Zelenskyy stated that Russia transferred satellite data for strikes on Israel's energy infrastructure. This concerns 50 civilian objects and the exchange of military experience.

Russia handed over data on Israel's energy system to Iran - Zelenskyy

Russia has provided Iran with satellite intelligence on Israel's energy infrastructure, helping to strike civilian targets. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Associated Press News, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, it is about 50-53 objects that have no military purpose.

This is civilian infrastructure without any military purpose. And this data helps Iran to strike

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President also emphasized that such tactics are familiar to Ukrainians.

This reminds us of the life of Ukrainians during shelling, when Russia strikes our energy or water supply systems

- he said.

Zelenskyy added that Russia is sharing with Iran the experience gained during the war against Ukraine, particularly in the use of drones.

This was the case with "Shaheds" - these are the same drones that Russia uses, only under a different name and improved

- he emphasized.

Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media05.04.26, 10:54 • 69492 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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