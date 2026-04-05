Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a prolonged war in the Middle East could lead to a reduction in US military aid, which Ukraine needs to repel Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The head of state emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for Patriot systems to protect against daily Russian missile and drone attacks. He noted that there is currently no effective alternative to Patriot systems.

We are preparing for a reduction in critical Patriot missile supplies. We are not a priority right now. - Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine added: if the war with Iran does not end in the near future, "the package - which is already small for us - will become smaller and smaller every day."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that "dozens of planes" armed with "the deadliest weapons" participated in the operation to rescue an American pilot in Iran.

UNN also reported that the White House restricted press access to US President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 4. At the same time, the Trump administration denied rumors of hospitalization.