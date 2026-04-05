$43.8150.46
ukenru
April 5, 11:39 AM • 27149 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 72020 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 86126 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 106812 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 92269 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 96448 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 51083 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 105056 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 36957 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 84964 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.5m/s
54%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Congo to host third-country deportees from the USApril 5, 05:07 PM • 6446 views
Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of HormuzApril 5, 05:41 PM • 11372 views
China is ready to cooperate with Russia to de-escalate tensions in the Middle EastApril 5, 05:55 PM • 10262 views
Ukraine and Syria to open embassies in Kyiv and Damascus - MFAApril 5, 07:25 PM • 5686 views
Novorossiysk reports port attack, fires, and debris hitting an apartment buildingVideoApril 5, 08:36 PM • 5052 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 86121 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 96447 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 105056 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 84963 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 84645 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Chuck Schumer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 20669 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 37224 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 39017 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 50618 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 64733 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Dassault Rafale

Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72036 views

The President stated the risk of reduced missile supplies for Patriot systems. US priority may shift to the Middle East in case of a prolonged conflict.

Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a prolonged war in the Middle East could lead to a reduction in US military aid, which Ukraine needs to repel Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The head of state emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for Patriot systems to protect against daily Russian missile and drone attacks. He noted that there is currently no effective alternative to Patriot systems.

We are preparing for a reduction in critical Patriot missile supplies. We are not a priority right now.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine added: if the war with Iran does not end in the near future, "the package - which is already small for us - will become smaller and smaller every day."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that "dozens of planes" armed with "the deadliest weapons" participated in the operation to rescue an American pilot in Iran.

UNN also reported that the White House restricted press access to US President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 4. At the same time, the Trump administration denied rumors of hospitalization.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Associated Press
White House
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran