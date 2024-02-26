Russia claims to have shot down six Grad MLRS missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense allegedly shot down six Grad missiles near the Belgorod region's border with Ukraine on April 14, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russian air defense allegedly destroyed six Grad missiles over the Belgorod region. The attack took place around 21:20 local time. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
Moscow traditionally blamed Ukraine for the attack.
