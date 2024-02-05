Russia claims to have "destroyed" a drone at night in the Bryansk region
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Federation announced that it had "destroyed" a drone over the Bryansk region at night.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported a drone in the Bryansk region of Russia at night, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense allegedly "destroyed" an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Bryansk region. This allegedly happened around 0:30.
Russia reports two intercepted drones over Bryansk region03.02.24, 21:23 • 104816 views