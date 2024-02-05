Russia claims to have "destroyed" a drone at night in the Bryansk region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 84343 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121034 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124886 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166383 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269899 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177142 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166902 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148643 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239544 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102411 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 79251 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 53487 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 49813 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 61759 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269899 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239544 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224859 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250298 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236324 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121068 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101333 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101700 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118135 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118715 views
Actual
Russia claims to have "destroyed" a drone at night in the Bryansk region

Russia claims to have "destroyed" a drone at night in the Bryansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24189 views

The Russian Federation announced that it had "destroyed" a drone over the Bryansk region at night.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a drone in the Bryansk region of Russia at night, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense allegedly "destroyed" an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Bryansk region. This allegedly happened around 0:30.

Russia reports two intercepted drones over Bryansk region03.02.24, 21:23 • 104816 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

