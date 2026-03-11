Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones, 90 of them were neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones overnight, 90 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 11 (from 18:00 on March 10), the enemy attacked with 99 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 9 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at three locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

