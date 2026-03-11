$43.900.1750.710.17
March 10, 05:36 PM • 20736 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73736 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55861 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM • 37314 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM • 42894 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM • 34662 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58085 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64843 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54630 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 86058 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 30472 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones, 90 of them were neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Air defense forces shot down and suppressed 90 drones of various types during the night attack. Nine hits and debris falls were recorded in nine locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones, 90 of them were neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones overnight, 90 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 11 (from 18:00 on March 10), the enemy attacked with 99 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.  9 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at three locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russians struck an enterprise in Kharkiv, 2 dead and 4 injured reported - mayor11.03.26, 08:19 • 1692 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine