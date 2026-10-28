Russia attacked the energy infrastructure again: the situation across the regions and in Konotop

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight and in the morning of October 28; power outages are affecting four regions. In the Sumy region, including Konotop, electricity was restored to most residents. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Yesterday and overnight, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as well as due to attacks on energy infrastructure over the previous days, consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity as of this morning," Ukrenergo reported.

The Ministry of Energy confirmed that "the enemy continues to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure" and that "as of this morning, consumers remain without electricity in frontline and border regions, in particular in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions."

"In the Sumy region, restoration work is ongoing following previous Russian attacks, particularly in the city of Konotop. Energy workers have managed to restore power to most consumers, and restoration work is continuing," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Schedules

Due to grid restrictions caused by Russian attacks, the Ministry of Energy said that today, October 28, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in some regions. Power limitation schedules are also being applied to industrial consumers and businesses. These measures are necessary to ensure the stable operation of the power system, prevent larger-scale outages and ensure its further restoration.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly outage schedules are in effect for up to 2.5 queues for all categories of consumers.

Consumption

Electricity consumption has increased, Ukrenergo reported. Today, October 28, as of 09:30, it was 2.43% higher than the previous day—Tuesday.

Yesterday, October 27, the daily maximum level of consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 2.3% higher than the maximum level of the previous day—Monday, October 26. The reason for the change was a drop in air temperature, prompting consumers to use electric heaters in the evening hours.

"Given the consequences of Russian shelling and the weather conditions, please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 16:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo urged.

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