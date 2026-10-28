Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 88 drones - how many destroyed

On the night of October 28, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 88 drones at Ukraine. A total of 71 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what Russia struck

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 28 (from 18:00 on October 27), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile from Taganrog, Russia, and 88 Shahed-type attack UAVs (38 of them jet-powered), S8000 BanderoL/Dan-T, Gerbera, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk — Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 71 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type UAVs (31 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at eight locations, as well as the falling of downed aircraft (debris) at two locations.

The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment Russia lost over the past day