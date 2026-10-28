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The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment Russia lost over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

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The General Staff reported 1,510 Russian military personnel killed over the past day. In addition, 1,543 drones, 21 artillery systems, two missiles, and 266 vehicles were destroyed.

The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment Russia lost over the past day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,510 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The total personnel losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,583,350 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian military command, over the past day the Defense Forces also destroyed 21 artillery systems, 1,543 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and two cruise missiles.

In addition, the Russian army lost 266 vehicles and fuel tankers, as well as seven ground robotic systems.

Total losses of the Russian army as of October 28

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has lost 12,448 tanks, 25,609 armored combat vehicles, 51,674 artillery systems, and 2,241 multiple-launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian servicemen also destroyed 1,727 air defense systems, 449 enemy aircraft, and 356 helicopters.

The Russian army's losses among unmanned systems amount to 585,795 operational-tactical UAVs and 3,032 ground robotic systems. In addition, 5,140 cruise missiles have been destroyed since the beginning of the invasion.

The General Staff emphasizes that the reported figures for the enemy's losses are being уточнені.

Putin spent an hour and a half talking about the history of the Slavs instead of discussing a ceasefire in Ukraine28.10.26, 03:56 • 12395 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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