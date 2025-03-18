Russia attacked a village in Chernihiv region: houses damaged
The Russian army shelled the Semenivska community in the Chernihiv region, probably with a KAB. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged, but, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
As a result of an attack, probably with a KAB, in the Semenivska community, Chernihiv region, private houses and outbuildings in the yards were damaged. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, reported the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus in Telegram, writes UNN.
"Another enemy shelling of the Semenivska community today - probably KAB. The Russian army is again targeting human housing. The explosive wave damaged private houses and outbuildings," he wrote.
Recall
A large-scale "arrival" in the Semenivska community was recorded just three days ago, on March 15. Then, as a result of a drone attack, four civilians were injured. The wounded woman was hospitalized.