Russia announces missile attack on Crimea: what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced the alleged destruction of six Neptune anti-ship missiles over the Crimean peninsula by Russian air defense systems, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the destruction of the missiles allegedly occurred on January 6 at about 17:00 Kyiv time.

"Six Ukrainian missiles were detected and destroyed by regular air defense systems over the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the Russian defense ministry said.

Recall

Yesterday, on January 5, powerful explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea near Yevpatoriya at about 23:45 . There were at least five explosions.