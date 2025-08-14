Russia announced another prisoner exchange

$41.510.09
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 15498 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 55488 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 35230 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 34326 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 33669 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 34553 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 43138 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43118 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41407 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 55473 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 175721 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 149529 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 138780 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 148715 views
Russia announced another prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

Another prisoner exchange took place between Russia and Ukraine. Each side handed over 84 servicemen to the other with the mediation of the UAE.

Russia announced another prisoner exchange

Representatives of Russia and Ukraine held another round of prisoner exchange, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine handed over 84 prisoners to Russia, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated, and in return, Russia handed over 84 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners.

As emphasized by the Russian agency, the exchange took place with the mediation of the UAE.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the exchange.

Recall

The exchange of prisoners of war following the second round of negotiations in Istanbul is not yet completed. Russia has not returned seriously ill, seriously wounded, and young Ukrainian defenders.

Olga Rozgon

War
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine