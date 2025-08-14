Russia announced another prisoner exchange

Representatives of Russia and Ukraine held another round of prisoner exchange, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine handed over 84 prisoners to Russia, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated, and in return, Russia handed over 84 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners.

As emphasized by the Russian agency, the exchange took place with the mediation of the UAE.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the exchange.

Recall

The exchange of prisoners of war following the second round of negotiations in Istanbul is not yet completed. Russia has not returned seriously ill, seriously wounded, and young Ukrainian defenders.