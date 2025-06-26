$41.660.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

russia and Ukraine conducted next stage of prisoner exchange - RosSMI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Another stage of the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine took place within the framework of the Istanbul agreements. The exchange was parity-based, work on it continues, Russian media report.

russia and Ukraine conducted next stage of prisoner exchange - RosSMI

As part of the Istanbul agreements, another stage of prisoner exchange took place between russia and Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media with reference to sources, reports UNN.

The exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and Ukraine was on a parity basis, the work continues 

- the message says.

The Kremlin stated that the date of the third round of "Istanbul" will be determined after the completion of the exchange of prisoners26.06.25, 15:41 • 1216 views

Addition

On June 19, another group of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange20.06.25, 14:31 • 98004 views

As reported by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, most of them are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. Budanov announced on June 19 that the next stage of the exchange is being prepared.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine
Tesla
