russia and Ukraine conducted next stage of prisoner exchange - RosSMI

As part of the Istanbul agreements, another stage of prisoner exchange took place between russia and Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media with reference to sources, reports UNN.

The exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and Ukraine was on a parity basis, the work continues - the message says.

The Kremlin stated that the date of the third round of "Istanbul" will be determined after the completion of the exchange of prisoners

Addition

On June 19, another group of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange

As reported by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, most of them are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. Budanov announced on June 19 that the next stage of the exchange is being prepared.