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Rubio exchanges verbal 'barbs' with G7 colleagues over wars in Iran and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized G7 allies for their unwillingness to support the mission in Iran. Europe rejected Trump's request to cease shelling.

Rubio exchanges verbal 'barbs' with G7 colleagues over wars in Iran and Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his G7 counterparts exchanged verbal barbs over the wars in Iran and Ukraine, questioning whether Europe would bow to US President Donald Trump's demand for military aid in the Persian Gulf, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The United States is constantly asking for help in the war," Rubio said, as the publication notes, "referring to Ukraine," before heading to the final day of the G7 meeting on Friday near Paris. - But when the US needed it, they did not receive a positive response."

Europeans rejected Trump's proposal for their naval forces to participate in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying they would help once the missiles stopped flying, the publication notes. All this time, American bases in Europe have been key to military efforts, and some European bases have provided logistical support.

"I must say, it's annoying," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio before a scheduled meeting with Rubio. Germany has not received a clear request from the American side. "At this moment, the legal requirements for us for such an operation have not been met. And there is no specific request for us to take action at this moment," he pointed out.

Nevertheless, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said that planning was underway. "It will happen after the bombing stops first," he told Bloomberg TV. - Only in defensive mode. We are preparing such a mission with all partners who wish it. But we have made it clear that this war is not our war, and we do not want to be drawn into it."

Trump criticized NATO and said the US would "remember" their reaction to Iran26.03.26, 20:40 • 6062 views

The US was considering sending up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported, giving the US president more military options, as leading US allies called for negotiations to end a conflict that is increasingly damaging the global economy.

Trump plans to send 10,000 troops to the Middle East - WSJ27.03.26, 07:15 • 9286 views

"Ukraine remains Europe's main concern, and its leaders are trying to isolate Russia by linking these two wars," the publication notes.

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that Russia was providing Iran with intelligence for attacks on Americans, which her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov denied on French television.

"Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target Americans, to kill Americans" - Kallas called on the US to increase support for Ukraine26.03.26, 18:52 • 5148 views

"Drones provided to Russia by Iran have been involved in the conflict with Ukraine, but we have also seen the support Russia has given to Iran in the conflict in the Middle East," said British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Ukraine is not America's war, and yet we have contributed more to this fight than any other country in the world. So this will be something the president will have to consider in the future

- Rubio said at the same time.

"Ukraine is not our war either" - Trump responded to Merz's position on Iran26.03.26, 18:33 • 7660 views

Julia Shramko

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