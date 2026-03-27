The Pentagon is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to provide US President Donald Trump with more military options, even as he considers peace talks with Tehran. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US Department of Defense officials "familiar with the planning," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that these forces, which would likely include infantry and armored vehicles, would be in addition to the approximately 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already deployed to the region.

The exact location of the troops in the Middle East is not yet known, but they are most likely to be within reach of Iran and Kharg Island, which is an important oil export hub off the coast of Iran. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that Trump had previously repeatedly stated that he would open the Strait of Hormuz with or without the help of allies.

Context

US congressmen hint at the preparation of a ground operation in Iran in the near future. Tehran is strengthening the defense of Kharg Island and deploying air defense systems there.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that no negotiations are currently underway between Tehran and Washington.

Recall

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that "progress has been made" in negotiations with Iran.

The CPD stated that Iran's defeat could weaken Russia and the entire axis of autocracies