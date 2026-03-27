The CPD stated that Iran's defeat could weaken Russia and the entire axis of autocracies

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that the outcome of the war against the Iranian regime will have a direct impact not only on the Middle East but also on the further weakening of Russia. Kovalenko announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Kovalenko wrote that the victory of the US and Israel over Iran could become a factor in strategic changes in the world.

The further weakening of Russia and the axis of autocracies, as well as stabilization in the Middle East, depends on the victory of the US and Israel over the Iranian regime. he stated.

Also, according to him, Tehran's defeat could lead to the disappearance of terrorist proxy forces in the region.

What role, in his estimation, does Russia play?

Kovalenko believes that Moscow will try to help Iran prolong the conflict and simultaneously intensify the war against Ukraine.

Russia will do everything to help the Iranian regime prolong the war, destabilizing Hormuz, and at the same time will try to escalate the war against us. he wrote.

In his opinion, the defeat of the Iranian regime "will inevitably lead to the gradual destabilization of Putin's regime."

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Separately, Kovalenko referred to the assessments of Western analysts, who, according to him, suggest that the US may resolve key issues regarding Iran by May.

We will see, much depends on this, including the further success of Western civilization. he added.

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