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"Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target Americans, to kill Americans" - Kallas called on the US to increase support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is transferring intelligence to Iran for strikes on US forces. Moscow has doubled its oil revenues due to the escalation in the Middle East.

"Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target Americans, to kill Americans" - Kallas called on the US to increase support for Ukraine

Russian intelligence is helping Iran target Americans and US allies, said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Speaking to a meeting of G7 foreign ministers near Paris, Kallas called on the US to increase pressure on Moscow by supporting Ukraine's efforts to counter the Russian invasion.

"We see that Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target Americans, to kill Americans," Kallas told reporters. "Russia is also supporting Iran now with the drones so that they can attack neighboring countries and also US military bases."

Russia sends drones to Iran - FT26.03.26, 08:52 • 3900 views

Russia has gained momentum from a sharp rise in oil prices, which resulted from a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, she said.

The Kremlin is making its biggest profits from oil exports since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, partly due to a sharp rise in prices. Before the US and Israeli campaign against Iran, Russia's oil revenues were declining amid falling global prices, the publication writes.

The escalation of tensions, culminating in the attack on Iran in late February, reversed this decline and doubled the value of Moscow's exports over the past three weeks, bringing it to an average of $270 million per day from $135 million in January.

Kallas called on the US to increase support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

These wars are very much interlinked. So if America wants the war in the Middle East to stop, Iran to stop attacking them, they should also put the pressure on Russia so that they are not able to help them in this.

- Kallas noted.

Kallas also reiterated on X that "the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are interconnected" and that "with our G7 partners, we will discuss how to promote de-escalation in the Middle East, as the consequences of the war are acutely felt around the world."

"At the same time, we cannot ignore Ukraine. Russia's attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are intensifying every day. We must continue to pressure Russia to stop this war and negotiate in good faith," the EU's top diplomat emphasized.

Julia Shramko

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