"Ukraine is not our war either" - Trump responded to Merz's position on Iran

President Donald Trump criticized German leaders for not supporting the war in Iran and stated that their comments were "inappropriate" given that the US supported allies in the conflict in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

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Speaking about Ukraine, Trump said: "I think the situation is calming down a bit. And I think we have a chance to end this, but... it doesn't concern us, who are thousands of miles away."

"So when I heard the head of Germany say, 'This is not our war' about Iran, I said, 'Well, Ukraine is not our war. We helped, but Ukraine is not our war.' I considered that a very inappropriate statement, but he made it. It cannot be erased. But he thought so," Trump said.

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This came after a representative of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented on the conflict in Iran last week, stating: "This war has nothing to do with NATO. This is not a NATO war."

"Participation was not considered before the war and is not being considered now," the representative said.

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German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also rejected Trump's request for help. "What does Trump think a few European frigates can achieve in the Strait of Hormuz that the powerful US Navy cannot?" he asked. "This is not our war; we did not start it."