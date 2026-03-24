Putin and Zelenskyy will sit down at the negotiating table and make a deal - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sit down at the negotiating table and reach an agreement, adding that they are already close to it, UNN reports.

President Putin and President Zelenskyy will sit down and make a deal. I think they're very close to making a deal, but I've been saying that for a long time. I've settled eight wars. All of them should have been tougher than this one. This one should have been the easiest, but these two people really hate each other. You'll find that hatred is a bad helper in making deals. These are people who don't like each other very much. - said Trump.

Zelenskyy heard reports on negotiations in Florida and voiced new threats from Russia

Recall

US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran "has agreed that it will never have nuclear weapons."