Rotavirus outbreak at a lyceum in Lviv: 25 sick, including 17 students

After the detection of a rotavirus outbreak in a lyceum in Lviv, 25 people are currently known to be ill, including 17 students, the Lviv City Council reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As of November 13, 25 cases have been registered: 16 primary school students, one middle school student, one teacher, and the rest are contact persons. - reported the city council

Details

"We are dealing with a virus, not poisoning. Laboratory tests confirmed rotavirus in nine children," said Andriy Zakalyuk, director of the city's department of education and culture.

Thus, as noted, it is not about food poisoning, but about a viral infection that is transmitted by contact.

"The city has already strengthened disinfection, control over sanitary norms, prevention, and microclimate conditions. We are creating permanent commissions at schools to examine food units even more thoroughly - even though this time the cause is not food," Zakalyuk noted.

