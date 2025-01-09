Romania has set a date for repeat presidential elections after fears of "aggressive hybrid actions" by Russia, but there is still a risk that the result could be similar in the second attempt, and ultranationalist Kelin Georgescu will win, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, a new vote in the first round will be held on May 4, and the second round is scheduled for two weeks later, on May 18.

The first round of the Romanian elections on November 24 last year caused an international shock due to the victory of Georgescu, who was brought out of obscurity thanks to an incredibly successful TikTok campaign. The results were annulled before the second round could take place.

"Although Georgescu's victory - with 23 percent - caused a panic that eventually led to the annulment of the vote, he still seems to be very competitive for a second round of voting. Much will now depend on whether he is disqualified by the Constitutional Court over allegations of undeclared funding," the newspaper notes.

