What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Roma dismisses Jose Mourinho

Roma dismisses Jose Mourinho

Kyiv  •  UNN

Roma has officially announced the dismissal of Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho. There is speculation that Mourinho's place will be taken by a legendary footballer, but an inexperienced coach, Daniele De Rossi.

Mourinho leaves Roma after 2.5 years of work, during which he won the 2022 UEFA Europa League. This was reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

Roma has officially announced the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. The club's management thanked him for his work, but acknowledged that immediate changes were needed in the club's interests, and wished the Portuguese and his staff all the best for the future.

Jose Mourinho has been working with Roma since the summer of 2021. His contract expired in June, and although he repeatedly stated that he wanted to stay, talks about extending his contract never materialized.

Image

He won only one trophy with the Roman team, but it was the first international one for them - the Conference League in the 2021/2022 season. The Romans are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings.

Successor

The club said that further statements regarding the coaching staff will be made in the near future. The Italian press speculated that Daniele De Rossi, a legend of the club but an inexperienced coach, might take Mourinho's place.

The 40-year-old has very little coaching experience: his only job at SPAL lasted only four months last season, which ended with the team's relegation to the third division of Serie C.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Sports

