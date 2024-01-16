Roma dismisses Jose Mourinho

Mourinho leaves Roma after 2.5 years of work, during which he won the 2022 UEFA Europa League. This was reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

Roma has officially announced the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. The club's management thanked him for his work, but acknowledged that immediate changes were needed in the club's interests, and wished the Portuguese and his staff all the best for the future.

Jose Mourinho has been working with Roma since the summer of 2021. His contract expired in June, and although he repeatedly stated that he wanted to stay, talks about extending his contract never materialized.

He won only one trophy with the Roman team, but it was the first international one for them - the Conference League in the 2021/2022 season. The Romans are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings.

Successor

The club said that further statements regarding the coaching staff will be made in the near future. The Italian press speculated that Daniele De Rossi, a legend of the club but an inexperienced coach, might take Mourinho's place.

The 40-year-old has very little coaching experience: his only job at SPAL lasted only four months last season, which ended with the team's relegation to the third division of Serie C.

