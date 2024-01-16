Messi wins FIFA Player of the Year award for the third time

The annual FIFA The Best award ceremony took place in London. Inter Miami and Argentina striker Lionel Messi became the best footballer of 2023. This was reported by FIFA, UNN reports.

Details

Journalists, coaches and national team captains, as well as fans on the FIFA website, take part in the final voting for the FIFA The Best award. FIFA assigns 25 percent of the votes to each of these categories.

In the voting, Messi beat Manchester City and Norway forward Erling Holland and PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Messi and Holland scored the same number of points - 48, but the Argentine defeated his opponent due to the greater number of first places from the national team captains.

Addendum Addendum

Messi won the FIFA World Player of the Year award for the third time, a new record.

The Argentine outscored Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have two wins each. Messi did not attend the ceremony.