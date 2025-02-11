Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: residential buildings and an educational institution are damaged

Kryvyi Rih was hit by a rocket attack. There is damage to apartment buildings, business facilities and an educational institution. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Missile attack. More information later. The main thing is that everyone is alive - Vilkul said.

It is currently known that there is damage to apartment buildings, business facilities and an educational institution.

A headquarters for helping people is being deployed nearby, Vilkul summarized.

