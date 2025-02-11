Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: residential buildings and an educational institution are damaged
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, damaging apartment buildings, businesses and an educational institution. According to the head of the city's Defense Council, there were no casualties, and an aid center has been deployed.
Kryvyi Rih was hit by a rocket attack. There is damage to apartment buildings, business facilities and an educational institution. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, UNN reports.
Missile attack. More information later. The main thing is that everyone is alive
It is currently known that there is damage to apartment buildings, business facilities and an educational institution.
A headquarters for helping people is being deployed nearby, Vilkul summarized.
Drone Attack in Dnipropetrovs'k Region: Fire at an Enterprise and a New Victim in Kryvyi Rih18.01.25, 08:02 • 52554 views