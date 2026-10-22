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Republicans’ negative reaction to the policy toward the Russian Federation promises Trump difficulties in Congress — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Trump’s actions to ease sanctions against Russia and pressure Ukraine have met opposition from Democrats and Republicans in Congress. Lawmakers are threatening to review his policy after the elections.

Republicans’ negative reaction to the policy toward the Russian Federation promises Trump difficulties in Congress — media
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

The steps taken by U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks to ease economic pressure on Russia amid mounting criticism of Ukraine have faced opposition from both parties in Congress. This could complicate the implementation of his policy agenda after the midterm elections to be held next month, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

In an attempt to bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, Trump lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel exports and also suspended recently imposed sanctions against Russian officials, oligarchs, banks, and state-owned enterprises.

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At the same time, he increased pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling for his replacement as the country's leader. As Reuters reported last week, the operation of the satellite system Ukraine uses for battlefield communications and drone control was restricted on orders from the White House.

In a letter dated October 15, 17 Democrats and five Republicans in the House of Representatives urged Trump to "fully and without delay impose the sanctions provided for under the Graham Act." The lawmakers added that Putin "has repeatedly demonstrated that he responds to pressure, not goodwill."

This refers to legislation promoted by the late South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham; Congress passed it by an overwhelming majority, and in mid-September Trump signed it into law.

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The Republicans who signed the letter included Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania), Joe Wilson (South Carolina), Michael McCaul (Texas), Don Bacon (Nebraska), and Dan Newhouse (Washington state).

Such a reaction could create new obstacles for Trump after the November 3 midterm elections, when Congress will consider legislation concerning defense and government spending. Lawmakers may use this opportunity to try to repeal or alter his policy toward Russia.

Fitzpatrick went even further. In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, he said that any attempts to restrict the use of intelligence from the "Starshield" system to warn Kyiv about Russian attacks would be subject to a "thorough investigation" by Congress, and that the agencies responsible or their leaders would face "severe cuts in budget funding."

In response to Reuters, the White House sent an email stating: "President Trump has made it clear that he wants to see an end to this brutal war," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said. She added that Trump "retains the option to use these powers at any time if he concludes that doing so would advance the national interest."

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