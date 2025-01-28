ukenru
Relay cabinets set on fire in different regions of the country: seven suspects are served suspicion notices

Relay cabinets set on fire in different regions of the country: seven suspects are served suspicion notices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28239 views

Law enforcers served suspicion notices to seven people who set fire to relay cabinets in different regions of Ukraine. The suspects agreed to offers on Telegram and were supposed to receive money for completing the tasks.

Law enforcement officers have served suspicion notices to seven people who set fire to relay cabinets in different regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, seven persons were served a notice of suspicion of committing sabotage (Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the statement said.

All seven suspects were reportedly looking for easy money, so they agreed to an offer in Telegram to set fire to relay cabinets in Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. If they successfully completed the task, they would receive money.

In particular, the defendants doused relay cabinets with a pre-prepared flammable substance and set them on fire. They also recorded the completed "task" on camera to report back. 

Pre-trial restraints have been imposed on all suspects.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

