Rehabilitation in communities: how to organize transportation of patients to hospitals

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 32277 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142934 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124910 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132718 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132612 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110218 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162177 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104386 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 85163 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127566 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 126157 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126157 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 82013 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 82013 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 96627 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 96627 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142930 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190024 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 179312 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179312 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126157 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127566 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142032 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 133750 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133750 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151013 views
Rehabilitation in communities: how to organize transportation of patients to hospitals

Rehabilitation in communities: how to organize transportation of patients to hospitals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25111 views

Communities will be able to organize transportation of patients to hospitals for rehabilitation. The Ministry of Health is introducing a new tariff for inter-hospital transportation, and a separate transportation system has been created for veterans.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has announced that communities will be able to organize transportation of patients in need of rehabilitation to hospitals.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

During the discussion of the development of rehabilitation centers, Lyashko explained how the system will be organized in practice, in particular, taking into account the different capacities of communities.

Regarding transportation, when we did the hospital planning in 2023, the requirements for the hospital district of each region were made so that the general clusters in the hospital were determined taking into account the number of people they should serve and the routes of transportation. And this is exactly what was planned, when it was planned, also planned about the transportation routes that operate in each particular region, in each particular district, in order to take into account the possibility of getting to the hospital

- Lyashko said.

New tariff for inter-hospital transportation

The Ministry of Health is working on introducing a new package of services or tariff that will allow organizing transportation of patients between hospitals or from communities to cluster centers. This simplifies access to healthcare services and allows patients to receive highly qualified care in places where there are appropriate conditions.

In addition to the general system of medical transportation, the Ministry of Veterans of Ukraine has created conditions for the transportation of veterans to rehabilitation facilities.

According to Viktor Mykyta, deputy head of the Presidential Office, this initiative is being implemented through communication with veterans' assistants who help organize the trips. Such transportation is funded by regional and local budgets.

More than 200 veterans' spaces are already operating across Ukraine, and their number will grow in 2024. In the first quarter of this year, more than one billion hryvnias were allocated to support veterans, which allows them to provide transportation and access to quality rehabilitation care.

Recall

The Ministry of Health plans to establish rehabilitation units in every community in 2025. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyHealth
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

