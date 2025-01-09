Rehabilitation in communities: how to organize transportation of patients to hospitals

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has announced that communities will be able to organize transportation of patients in need of rehabilitation to hospitals.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

During the discussion of the development of rehabilitation centers, Lyashko explained how the system will be organized in practice, in particular, taking into account the different capacities of communities.

Regarding transportation, when we did the hospital planning in 2023, the requirements for the hospital district of each region were made so that the general clusters in the hospital were determined taking into account the number of people they should serve and the routes of transportation. And this is exactly what was planned, when it was planned, also planned about the transportation routes that operate in each particular region, in each particular district, in order to take into account the possibility of getting to the hospital - Lyashko said.

New tariff for inter-hospital transportation

The Ministry of Health is working on introducing a new package of services or tariff that will allow organizing transportation of patients between hospitals or from communities to cluster centers. This simplifies access to healthcare services and allows patients to receive highly qualified care in places where there are appropriate conditions.

In addition to the general system of medical transportation, the Ministry of Veterans of Ukraine has created conditions for the transportation of veterans to rehabilitation facilities.

According to Viktor Mykyta, deputy head of the Presidential Office, this initiative is being implemented through communication with veterans' assistants who help organize the trips. Such transportation is funded by regional and local budgets.

More than 200 veterans' spaces are already operating across Ukraine, and their number will grow in 2024. In the first quarter of this year, more than one billion hryvnias were allocated to support veterans, which allows them to provide transportation and access to quality rehabilitation care.

Recall

The Ministry of Health plans to establish rehabilitation units in every community in 2025.