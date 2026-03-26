Refused a role in Netflix - Kateryna Bilyk explained her principled stance

Popular Ukrainian model and blogger Kateryna Bilyk refused to participate in a major Netflix streaming platform series project, despite the prospect of an international release and cooperation with a foreign team. The influencer was offered a role in a multi-episode format, which was planned to be filmed in several Central European countries at once, UNN reports with reference to an interview Bilyk gave for the YouTube project "TV Channel D1".

Details

According to the authors' idea, the plot was supposed to reveal the behind-the-scenes life of wealthy representatives of the region, combining an atmosphere of luxury with criminal drama and provocative storylines. However, after discussing the details of the character, the model concluded that the proposed image did not correspond to her idea of a modern woman from Eastern Europe.

According to Bilyk, the script used a simplified vision of the heroine and appealed to stereotypes that, in her opinion, have long lost their relevance. This was the decisive factor for the refusal, despite the potentially wide audience and a high-profile premiere.

The model emphasized that it is fundamental for her to support initiatives that demonstrate Ukrainian women as self-confident, independent, and versatile personalities. She is convinced that popularity should not require concessions to one's own beliefs, because content shapes the perception of women in the international media space.

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