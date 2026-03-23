Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappeared

One of Ukrainian blogger Yulia Verba's main Instagram pages, which had the largest audience of about three million followers, has been blocked. This was reported by UNN with reference to Instamania.

The influencer's profile became unavailable to users, and when trying to access the page, a subscriber sees information that "user not found." In addition, all of Verba's posts are missing from the page.

The reasons for blocking the page are currently unknown. It is also worth adding that this is not the first time the celebrity's Instagram has been blocked. 2 years ago there was a similar story with the blogger's page. At that time, the blocking caused considerable concern among followers and advertisers.

It should be noted that this account was one of the main ones for the blogger and had the largest number of subscribers - about 3 million.

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