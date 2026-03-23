Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog Choco

Famous chef and TV presenter Hector Jimenez-Bravo shared painful news with his social media followers: his four-legged friend passed away. This is reported by UNN with reference to the presenter's Instagram.

In a sincere and emotional post, Hector recalled how their story with the dog Choco began. Hector admitted that his love for dogs began with Choco. The showman noted that until a certain time he was a "cat person," but when Choco appeared 15 years ago, the presenter changed his preferences regarding animals.

Thank you for everything, my first and so special friend. I will never forget you. Rest in peace, my little Choco - wrote the chef.

In addition, Hector posted a series of photos related to Choco in his stories. He dedicated the shots to his four-legged friend.

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