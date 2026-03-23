Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog Choco
Kyiv • UNN
The famous chef spoke about the loss of his beloved pet, who lived with him for 15 years. Choco was the showman's first dog and forever changed his attitude towards animals.
Famous chef and TV presenter Hector Jimenez-Bravo shared painful news with his social media followers: his four-legged friend passed away. This is reported by UNN with reference to the presenter's Instagram.
In a sincere and emotional post, Hector recalled how their story with the dog Choco began. Hector admitted that his love for dogs began with Choco. The showman noted that until a certain time he was a "cat person," but when Choco appeared 15 years ago, the presenter changed his preferences regarding animals.
Thank you for everything, my first and so special friend. I will never forget you. Rest in peace, my little Choco
In addition, Hector posted a series of photos related to Choco in his stories. He dedicated the shots to his four-legged friend.
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