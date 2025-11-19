$42.090.03
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14372 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13214 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13634 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto
10:05 AM • 12872 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16974 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29572 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30731 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15059 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expectedPhoto
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26876 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Rains and gusty winds are coming to Ukraine, up to +14 in the south: weather forecast for November 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

On November 20, cold weather with rains is expected in Ukraine in the south, center, and east. Daytime temperatures will be +4+9 degrees, up to +14 degrees in the south.

Rains and gusty winds are coming to Ukraine, up to +14 in the south: weather forecast for November 20

On Thursday, November 20, cold weather will prevail in Ukraine: the wind will be mostly south-easterly, moderate, but sometimes gusty. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The air temperature at night will be from 3 degrees below zero to 3 degrees above zero, in the south up to +4+7 degrees. At the same time, during the day, +4+9 degrees are expected, in the far south +10+14 degrees.

Rains will pass in the south, center, and east of Ukraine. Locally, light rain is likely in the west of Ukraine, while in the northern regions - without significant precipitation.

In Kyiv, on November 20, no precipitation, gusty south-easterly wind, at night 0-3 degrees below zero, during the day +3+5 degrees 

- Didenko noted.

