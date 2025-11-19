Rains and gusty winds are coming to Ukraine, up to +14 in the south: weather forecast for November 20
Kyiv • UNN
On November 20, cold weather with rains is expected in Ukraine in the south, center, and east. Daytime temperatures will be +4+9 degrees, up to +14 degrees in the south.
On Thursday, November 20, cold weather will prevail in Ukraine: the wind will be mostly south-easterly, moderate, but sometimes gusty. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.
Details
The air temperature at night will be from 3 degrees below zero to 3 degrees above zero, in the south up to +4+7 degrees. At the same time, during the day, +4+9 degrees are expected, in the far south +10+14 degrees.
Rains will pass in the south, center, and east of Ukraine. Locally, light rain is likely in the west of Ukraine, while in the northern regions - without significant precipitation.
In Kyiv, on November 20, no precipitation, gusty south-easterly wind, at night 0-3 degrees below zero, during the day +3+5 degrees
Recall
On November 18, a number of settlements in Zakarpattia, including Tatariv, Yaremche, Yablunytsia, and Dolyna, were suddenly covered with snow. At the same time, in Bukovel, a thick layer of snow formed, which contrasts with the autumn weather - relevant photos and videos appeared online.