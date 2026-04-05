Putin's approval rating among Russians sharply dropped to 71% - ISW

In Russia, for the first time since 2019, the level of public trust in dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to fall sharply. The level of trust decreased from 76% to 71%. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

According to sociologists of the aggressor country, Putin's trust rating has been gradually declining since early February 2026, ahead of the Telegram restriction.

At the same time, Russian so-called "opposition media" reported an increase in dissatisfaction among so-called "military correspondents" and pro-government "bloggers" with the actions of the current Russian regime regarding the blocking of Telegram, as this messenger was actively used by Russian occupation forces in Ukraine.

As noted by ISW, such a situation may indicate the Kremlin's lack of a clear strategy and the Russian regime's unpreparedness for a large-scale negative reaction among the population, including among pro-government "bloggers."

Additionally

The Russian internet watchdog announced that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law. This happened amid Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

UNN also reported that Russian authorities have effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger, making access impossible without complex workarounds.

Recall

The blocking of Telegram in Russia provokes the degradation of small businesses, as the messenger is a key platform for marketing and communication.