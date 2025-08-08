Putin spoke with Xi Jinping ahead of expected summit with Trump

Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Friday, writes UNN with reference to The South China Morning Post.

Details

"As reported by state media, Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday," the report says.

Addition

The conversation took place ahead of the expected summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Reportedly, the meeting between Trump and Putin could take place next Monday, with Rome being considered as the venue. This would be the first meeting between Trump and Putin since Trump's return to office.