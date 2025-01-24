Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

At the same time, according to Putin, the decision of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ban dialogue with the Russian Federation "makes possible negotiations illegitimate".

"It is hardly possible to seriously negotiate between the Russian Federation and Ukraine under the conditions of Zelenskyy's "prohibitive decree", - Putin added.

However, the Russian dictator believes that "Kyiv's sponsors will force Zelenskyy to cancel the decision to ban negotiations with the Russian Federation".

Additionally

Putin also spoke about the contacts between the Russian Federation and the USA.

"The Russian Federation has never refused contacts with the USA, it was Washington that interrupted them", - he noted.

The master of the Kremlin also described his relations with US President Donald Trump as trusting and pragmatic.

He suggested that if Trump's "victory had not been stolen" in the last election, the current crisis in Ukraine might not have occurred.

Trump wants to meet with Putin soon to end the war in Ukraine

Recall

US President Donald Trump hopes that China will help stop the war between Ukraine and Russia. Trump spoke about this with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.