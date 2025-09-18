Putin revealed the number of Russian troops on the front line

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 5028 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 12021 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 20675 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 14746 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 14487 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 23741 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14751 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 43804 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43284 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33202 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.2m/s
54%
752mm
Popular news
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 21050 views
Mark Zuckerberg failed to present Meta's "AI glasses" - mediaSeptember 18, 07:02 AM • 4296 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 19622 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 10458 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 11410 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 11504 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 20678 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 19738 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 23743 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 43806 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Parubiy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 21157 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 23215 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 23584 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 22203 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 51552 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury

Putin revealed the number of Russian troops on the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Vladimir Putin stated that there are 700,000 Russian troops on the front line in the "SVO" zone. President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine can force Russia to peace if the army has sufficient strength and long-range capabilities.

Putin revealed the number of Russian troops on the front line

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that 700,000 Russian servicemen are on the combat line in the "SVO" zone, UNN reports.

700,000 Russian armed forces personnel are on the combat line in the SVO zone.

- Putin said.

Russians have already failed two offensive operations, but are preparing for two more in the autumn - Zelenskyy16.09.25, 22:32 • 2674 views

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can force Russia to peace if the army has sufficient strength and long-range capabilities. He emphasized that the world can help with this through strong sanctions.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine