Putin revealed the number of Russian troops on the front line

700,000 Russian armed forces personnel are on the combat line in the SVO zone. - Putin said.

Russians have already failed two offensive operations, but are preparing for two more in the autumn - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can force Russia to peace if the army has sufficient strength and long-range capabilities. He emphasized that the world can help with this through strong sanctions.