Putin expands FSB powers and turns Russia into a military dictatorship - SVR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

Vladimir Putin is expanding the powers of the FSB, restricting access of foreign vessels to Russian ports and strengthening control over the cooperation of scientific organizations with foreigners. These actions, along with the construction of new FSB prisons, indicate Russia's transformation into a military dictatorship.

Putin expands FSB powers and turns Russia into a military dictatorship - SVR

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is expanding the powers of the Federal Security Service and turning his country into a military dictatorship. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The agency reported that Putin signed a decree restricting access of foreign vessels to Russian ports. From now on, foreign vessels will only be allowed into Russian ports with the approval of the FSB.

The formal basis is Article 8 of the Russian Federal Law "On Martial Law", which allows the Russian president to introduce a number of restrictions.

At the same time, Putin expanded the powers of the FSB to control the cooperation of Russian scientific organizations with foreigners. However, the norms of Russian legislation are extremely vague, which creates preconditions for another wave of persecution in the scientific community.

Also, Russia is building a new network of prisons and pre-trial detention centers to control dissidents. This is being done within the FSB system, not the penitentiary service.

Control over sea routes, nationalization of property, restriction of access to information, criminal prosecution, as well as interference in financial and tax policy are signs of Russia's transformation into a military dictatorship. The Kremlin is preparing for a protracted confrontation with the West and is mobilizing the country's resources without declaring a full-scale martial law

- stated the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian dictator Putin issued a decree on the Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation and the expansion of the network of "Russian centers" abroad. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, these centers will be used as a soft power tool aimed at strengthening the Kremlin's political and intelligence influence.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Tesla
