Protests in Georgia: police tried to disperse those who disagree with the law on foreign agents with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets

In Georgia, police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to push back protesters near the Parliament. This was reported by UNN with reference to Georgian media.

Water cannons were used to push back demonstrators who wanted to organize a "corridor of shame" for MPs who support the law in protest against the law on "foreign agents.

At least 20 people were injured as a result of these actions.

It is emphasized that the police used radical methods against the protesters without warning. At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that they had made two announcements: the first calling for the entrance to the parliament not to be blocked, and the second stating that "in order to restore law and order, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will use special means established by law.

The media also noted that the officers repeatedly beat the protesters, who threw eggs and bottles in response, and shouted "slaves" and "Russians" at the police.

Despite the actions of the police, the protesters moved away from the Parliament building for a short time, but later returned to continue the rally, despite orders from law enforcement officers to disperse.

Later, it was reported that the police used rubber bullets against the protesters. reportedthat at least one person was injured.

The video shows the result of a rubber bullet hitting a person. Caution, sensitive content. - wrote under the video in the Telegram channel PaperKartuli

The Georgian parliament, which is controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and its allies, is likely to approve the controversial bill. It has to pass two more readings before it becomes law. Lawmakers ended the session on Tuesday without voting. It is noted that the debate will resume on Wednesday (May 1).

The proposed bill requires organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents." Georgian critics have labeled the bill a "Russian law," comparing it to Moscow's "foreign agent" legislation, which has been used to suppress dissent.

Thousands of Georgians who disagree with the bill are opposed to it. Their position is supported by the President of Georgia, Solome Zurabishvili. She publicly called the rally in support of the draft law on foreign agents that took place the day before "Putin's action".

This is not the first time that tear gas has been used by police in Georgia against peaceful demonstrators. [On April 28, during another protest against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, several clashes broke out between activists and security forces, and the security forces once again demonstrated their superiority over civilians with tear gas.