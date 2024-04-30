ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99148 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110562 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153243 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156991 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174712 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165868 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227287 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Protests in Georgia: police tried to disperse those who disagree with the law on foreign agents with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets

Protests in Georgia: police tried to disperse those who disagree with the law on foreign agents with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25176 views

Georgian police used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets against protesters who gathered near the parliament building to express their opposition to the proposed bill on "foreign agents," injuring at least 20 people.

In Georgia, police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to push back protesters near the Parliament. This was reported by UNN with reference to Georgian media.

Image

Details

Water cannons were used to push back demonstrators who wanted to organize a "corridor of shame" for MPs who support the law  in protest against the law on "foreign agents.

At least 20 people were injured as a result of these actions.

It is emphasized that the police used radical methods against the protesters without warning. At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that they had made two announcements: the first calling for the entrance to the parliament not to be blocked, and the second stating that "in order to restore law and order, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will use special means established by law.

The media also noted that the officers repeatedly beat the protesters, who threw eggs and bottles in response, and shouted "slaves" and "Russians" at the police.

Despite the actions of the police, the protesters moved away from the Parliament building for a short time, but later returned to continue the rally, despite orders from law enforcement officers to disperse.

AddendumAddendum

Later, it was reported that the police used rubber bullets against the protesters. reportedthat at least one person was injured.

The video shows the result of a rubber bullet hitting a person. Caution, sensitive content.

- wrote under the video in the Telegram channel PaperKartuli

Context

The Georgian parliament, which is controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and its allies, is likely to approve the controversial bill. It has to pass two more readings before it becomes law. Lawmakers ended the session on Tuesday without voting. It is noted that the debate will resume on Wednesday (May 1).

The proposed bill requires organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents." Georgian critics have labeled the bill a "Russian law," comparing it to Moscow's "foreign agent" legislation, which has been used to suppress dissent.

Thousands of Georgians who disagree with the bill are opposed to it. Their position is supported by the President of Georgia, Solome Zurabishvili. She publicly called the rally in support of the draft law on foreign agents that took place the day before    "Putin's action".

Hot debate and a flying bottle: Georgian parliamentary committee supports draft law on foreign agents in second reading29.04.24, 19:50 • 108608 views

Recall

This is not the first time that tear gas has been used by police in Georgia against peaceful demonstrators. [On April 28, during another protest against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, several clashes broke out between activists and security forces, and the security forces once again demonstrated their superiority over civilians with tear gas.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

