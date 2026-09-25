Prosthetics under the state program: The Cabinet is changing the conditions for complex cases

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
04:20 PM • 546 views
Russia struck Sumy with two aerial bombs; a 15-year-old boy is among the injuredPhoto
03:12 PM • 9082 views
In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 16632 views
After a prolonged pause, the court resumed consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors
02:29 PM • 22314 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhoto
01:50 PM • 19638 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly
01:17 PM • 13879 views
"Bad news for Russia" - EU agreed to allocate €6.6 billion to Ukraine for military support
12:34 PM • 18701 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units
12:16 PM • 14944 views
The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injuredPhotoVideo
11:12 AM • 15685 views
Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
September 25, 08:48 AM • 15910 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Odesa region was subjected to a series of massive Russian strikes - a postal terminal was hit, and Romania scrambled F-16sPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 06:52 AM • 18497 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 31343 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhoto12:40 PM • 12993 views
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideo02:09 PM • 7710 views
In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured03:12 PM • 8958 views
Publications
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhoto02:29 PM • 22325 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly01:50 PM • 19647 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units12:34 PM • 18712 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 64576 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 60211 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lewis Hamilton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
France
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jay-Z is no longer accused of rape; the plaintiff "never met" the rapper04:07 PM • 706 views
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideo02:09 PM • 7832 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhoto12:40 PM • 13058 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 31428 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 30684 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Heating
Film

Prosthetics under the state program: The Cabinet is changing the conditions for complex cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Prosthetics under the state program remains free of charge, and the time required to receive a prosthesis is up to 90 working days. UAH 385 million will be allocated to barrier-free routes.

Prosthetics under the state program: The Cabinet is changing the conditions for complex cases

The government is increasing the period for advancing payments to prosthesis manufacturers to four months under the state program for people with complex and multiple amputations. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on Friday, September 25, UNN reports.

Details

According to Koretskyi, the updated prosthetics conditions take into account the needs of military personnel and civilians who have lost limbs. In complex cases, an individual prosthesis fitting and more time are needed for its manufacture, adjustment, and getting used to it.

For the individual, prosthetic care under the state program remains free of charge, and they must receive the prosthesis no later than 90 working days from the date the contract is concluded

 - Koretskyi noted.

In addition, the government is expanding barrier-free routes in cities and communities. They are intended to provide more accessible connections between homes, urban infrastructure, and public transport. Such routes will also be created to memorial sites. It is known that projects will be selected based on their readiness and co-financing from local budgets. UAH 385 million from funds already allocated in the budget for investment projects will be directed toward implementing this initiative.

The relevant decisions were adopted following a thematic government meeting attended by the President's Commissioner for Barrier-Free Access Tetiana Lomakina.

Recall

A little earlier, we wrote about the new rights and guarantees that Ukrainian defenders will receive.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in UkraineHealth
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine