Prosthetics under the state program: The Cabinet is changing the conditions for complex cases

The government is increasing the period for advancing payments to prosthesis manufacturers to four months under the state program for people with complex and multiple amputations. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on Friday, September 25, UNN reports.

Details

According to Koretskyi, the updated prosthetics conditions take into account the needs of military personnel and civilians who have lost limbs. In complex cases, an individual prosthesis fitting and more time are needed for its manufacture, adjustment, and getting used to it.

For the individual, prosthetic care under the state program remains free of charge, and they must receive the prosthesis no later than 90 working days from the date the contract is concluded - Koretskyi noted.

In addition, the government is expanding barrier-free routes in cities and communities. They are intended to provide more accessible connections between homes, urban infrastructure, and public transport. Such routes will also be created to memorial sites. It is known that projects will be selected based on their readiness and co-financing from local budgets. UAH 385 million from funds already allocated in the budget for investment projects will be directed toward implementing this initiative.

The relevant decisions were adopted following a thematic government meeting attended by the President's Commissioner for Barrier-Free Access Tetiana Lomakina.

Recall

A little earlier, we wrote about the new rights and guarantees that Ukrainian defenders will receive.